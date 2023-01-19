Patch 0.5.45.50

IMPROVEMENTS
- Addition of 5 new languages for the game interface: German, French, Italian, Russian and Turkish
- Automatic identification of user language;
- Front door windows break more easily to allow stealing the locked car more quickly;
- Reformulation of the population density configuration;
- Radios turn on for the first time at a station at random;
- Improved fence and wire textures;
CORRECTIONS
- At specific times, the windows of the cars did not present a collision and projectiles could pass through the glass;
- Car windows were not destroyed after the car exploded with grenade;
- The headlights of the cars were still on after the car exploded;
- When attacking a character with a block between Nicolau and the target, Nicolau would go through the wall to reach the target;
- When eliminating a criminal outside the confrontation area, the elimination was not counted towards the conquest of the territory;
- Nicolau got tired very quickly after stopping running;
- Fixed some map crashes that gave access to map limbo.
- Fixed ramp not working;
- When getting on the bike for the second time, handling was compromised and the bike kept skidding;
- When getting on the motorcycle with the reverse trigger pressed, the reverse gear of the motorcycle was very fast;
- Eventually the street fair appeared on the invisible map, where it was only possible to hear the sound;
- Eventually the target of the account collection job disappeared from the map.
Changed files in this update