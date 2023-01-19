 Skip to content

171 update for 19 January 2023

Patch 0.5.45.50

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Addition of 5 new languages for the game interface: German, French, Italian, Russian and Turkish
  • Automatic identification of user language;
  • Front door windows break more easily to allow stealing the locked car more quickly;
  • Reformulation of the population density configuration;
  • Radios turn on for the first time at a station at random;
  • Improved fence and wire textures;

CORRECTIONS

  • At specific times, the windows of the cars did not present a collision and projectiles could pass through the glass;
  • Car windows were not destroyed after the car exploded with grenade;
  • The headlights of the cars were still on after the car exploded;
  • When attacking a character with a block between Nicolau and the target, Nicolau would go through the wall to reach the target;
  • When eliminating a criminal outside the confrontation area, the elimination was not counted towards the conquest of the territory;
  • Nicolau got tired very quickly after stopping running;
  • Fixed some map crashes that gave access to map limbo.
  • Fixed ramp not working;
  • When getting on the bike for the second time, handling was compromised and the bike kept skidding;
  • When getting on the motorcycle with the reverse trigger pressed, the reverse gear of the motorcycle was very fast;
  • Eventually the street fair appeared on the invisible map, where it was only possible to hear the sound;
  • Eventually the target of the account collection job disappeared from the map.

