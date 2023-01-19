 Skip to content

SIMBA THE CAT update for 19 January 2023

fishing cat - secret level

Share · View all patches · Build 10362125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed the bugs regarding the dynamics of the fishing rod,
now the fish will swim all over the sea and you can fish wherever you want

