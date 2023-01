Experimental RC3 Released!

RC3 Release Notes

Added live score to game HUD

Added screen damage effect

Added announcer voice and related settings

Changed Challenger Choice interval to decrease over time

Changed increased item size in the field

Changed powerskip choice will no longer be offered if there are no skips to convert

Fixed in game menu screen stats getting clipped in large screen mode

Challenger Leaderboard will be reset - I did say it won't be reset until migration - but some major balance changes need to be tested. Sorry leaderboard players!