New nascent mechanic: Late last night.

Improved the contents of random oddments.

Opened having a second physical quirk to all characters.

Put a cap on the length of proper conversations.

Put a cap on the initial value of Opening up for proper conversations.

Put a high cap on low level moods.

You can no longer sort ammo while in jail.

Limited the level of Bigger quantities at The food stalls and The food gallery.

You can now tweak your height slightly.

You can now see your height in Character // Your body.

You can now refuse to adopt Ein's puppy.

There's a tiny bit more noodle bar content.

You can now read the weekly event schedule at Jettel Outreach.

You can now play Go at Jettel Outreach.

Many other small tweaks.

New artwork.

Fixed a load of minor bugs.

Fixed a bug that gave too much money on Get the look.

Fixed a load more typos; thanks for the reports!