Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 19 January 2023

19 Jan 23 Early Access Build

19 Jan 23 Early Access Build · Last edited by Wendy

  • fixed RMB mouse move to properly move into friendly stacks.
  • Hill 823: fixed victory conditions and missing US Mortar Team counter.

Changed files in this update

