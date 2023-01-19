- fixed RMB mouse move to properly move into friendly stacks.
- Hill 823: fixed victory conditions and missing US Mortar Team counter.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 19 January 2023
19 Jan 23 Early Access Build
