The Director's Disorder: Pilot Episode update for 19 January 2023

Update: 1.0.2

Quick update:

-Fixed an issue with dialogue not playing during the third task.
-Fixed an issue where the player would disappear during dialogue.
-Made some of the voice lines a bit louder.

