"The end and the start" 1.0 (Audio)

Hi, Ill-Fated here!

This is the last update for the “Rune it Out early access beta version” with it game has gained most of it’s sounds as well as multiple minor fixes and mana bars.

List of changes :

Fix canvas in the lobby

Fithe nish sounds in lobby

add mana bars for 5FFA

add sounds to 5FFA

Make a devlog about the last preparations and new arena preperations

fix fire spell small

fix fire spell big

fix water spell big

Spells fix Application

Spell Movement Sound

Button Exit room Sound

Button Replay Sound

Spell consumed Sound

Player Mana Lose Sound

Player MThe players Sound

Player death getting

Player Lost the game Sound

Player won the game Sound

Rune geting picked Collide* - Player Chanting Sound

Deleted runes Sound

Boss Chanting Sound

Spells Colide Sound

Changed starting mana from 100 to 300

Changed basic audio from 100 to 75

Tutorial fixed



This was a satisfying month of beta development I have planned to do a bit more but considering the holidays it's great that this much has been done. But do not falter this is NOT the end of Rune It Out development you can expect that for the next 2-3 months what will be appearing are minor updates polishing the actual game once every week and that is because I'm now going to focus most of my effort on creating the main game mode of Rune it Out which deployment will signalise our coming out of early access.

Cheers

Ill-Fated