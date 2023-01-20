"The end and the start" 1.0 (Audio)

Hi, Ill-Fated here!
This is the last update for the “Rune it Out early access beta version” with it game has gained most of it’s sounds as well as multiple minor fixes and mana bars.
List of changes :
-
- Fix canvas in the lobby
-
- Fithe nish sounds in lobby
-
- add mana bars for 5FFA
-
- add sounds to 5FFA
-
- Make a devlog about the last preparations and new arena preperations
-
- fix fire spell small
-
- fix fire spell big
-
- fix water spell big
-
- Spells fix Application
-
- Spell Movement Sound
-
- Button Exit room Sound
-
- Button Replay Sound
-
- Spell consumed Sound
-
- Player Mana Lose Sound
-
- Player MThe players Sound
-
- Player death getting
-
- Player Lost the game Sound
-
- Player won the game Sound
-
- Rune geting picked Collide* - Player Chanting Sound
-
- Deleted runes Sound
-
- Boss Chanting Sound
-
- Spells Colide Sound
-
- Changed starting mana from 100 to 300
-
- Changed basic audio from 100 to 75
-
- Tutorial fixed
This was a satisfying month of beta development I have planned to do a bit more but considering the holidays it's great that this much has been done. But do not falter this is NOT the end of Rune It Out development you can expect that for the next 2-3 months what will be appearing are minor updates polishing the actual game once every week and that is because I'm now going to focus most of my effort on creating the main game mode of Rune it Out which deployment will signalise our coming out of early access.
Cheers
Ill-Fated
