Snowyland update for 19 January 2023

Details of the January 19, 2023 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UX minor fix: Now you can back to lobby when running a level, instead of go to the main menu
  • Ux minor fix: Now the selected option text at menu screens is also is highlight
  • Achievement rework: To unlock "I'd Rage Quit" instead of 500 deaths, you will need to have 150 deaths
  • Achievement creation: New achievement "Death Master" (Complete the game with less than 160 deaths to get it)
  • Gameplay Funcionality: Now you can reset your game progress at main menu

