- UX minor fix: Now you can back to lobby when running a level, instead of go to the main menu
- Ux minor fix: Now the selected option text at menu screens is also is highlight
- Achievement rework: To unlock "I'd Rage Quit" instead of 500 deaths, you will need to have 150 deaths
- Achievement creation: New achievement "Death Master" (Complete the game with less than 160 deaths to get it)
- Gameplay Funcionality: Now you can reset your game progress at main menu
Snowyland update for 19 January 2023
Details of the January 19, 2023 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Snowyland Windows x64 Depot 1731731
- Loading history…
Snowyland Windows x32 Depot 1731732
- Loading history…
Snowyland Linux x64 Depot 1731733
- Loading history…
Snowyland OSX Depot 1731734
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update