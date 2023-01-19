Let FREE-dom Ring!!!



Our original $2 price point created more problems than ease for me and my teammate, so we've decided to just welcome everyone overboard! In preparation for the next chapter of Girls Overboard, we will be going free2play in order to welcome as many new players as possible. What is the next chapter??? Well, this is where you come in...

New girls? More content of the current girls? Seasonal Events? Girls crossing over from other games? The sky is the limit for our imagination, so don't hold back! Or should I say, our degeneracy has no floor? Either way, you get it. We want to add more boobs, more butts, and more lewd stuff!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1583240

And speaking of butts, if you enjoyed the latest character, Eleanna the elf, you will be happy to hear she will have her very own VN coming soon, Faulty Apprentice: Best Elf! Well, technically she has to share the VN with her rival, but still, Wishlist today so you are notified the moment Eleanna's panties drop-- I mean, Eleanna's game drops!!



We wanted a way for players that missed the limited time Halloween Event to be able to experience it, so the unlockable content is now available for purchase in the shop! This includes 3 story scenes with Miya and 10 Five-Star Halloween outfits. Unlock seasonal event content free by playing them while they are live!



Get notified when events go live and get other rewards such as secret outfits, wallpaper packs and other in-game rewards by signing up for the AGL Newsletter on our website: https://AGLstudioArt.com

Thank you for playing Girls Overboard! The price change will happen next week. We hope you had a merry Christmas and we wish you a happy new year!

-Din