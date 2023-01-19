Rogue AI Simulator Patch 1.0.3 is now LIVE!

ATTENTION TEST SUBJECTS!

THANK YOU for making the launch of Rogue AI Simulator a success! I read every feedback and review, and I'm happy to announce that v1.0.3 is now LIVE!

There's a lot of rebalances and changes, as well as brand new content. The changelog can be found below:

v 1.0.3

Edge Scrolling can now be disabled.

Warzone battle system updated.

Unnecessary notifications reduced.

New Research Policies!

Science objects & Spiderbot hats buffed.

As part of the update and in celebration of Chinese Lunar New Year next week, I've also added a new unlock code that you can input in THE ARCHIVES: "882023".

Doing so will unlock MR RABBIT as well as a new FESTIVE DECOR object under FURNITURE, themed around the Chinese New Year celebrations.

I hope you will enjoy the update, and have fun with the game! More content patches are coming in the future, but first, TALIA and I will need to rest a bit from the hectic launch schedule~~