Rogue AI Simulator Patch 1.0.3 is now LIVE!

ATTENTION TEST SUBJECTS!
THANK YOU for making the launch of Rogue AI Simulator a success! I read every feedback and review, and I'm happy to announce that v1.0.3 is now LIVE!
There's a lot of rebalances and changes, as well as brand new content. The changelog can be found below:
v 1.0.3
- Edge Scrolling can now be disabled.
- Warzone battle system updated.
- Unnecessary notifications reduced.
- New Research Policies!
- Science objects & Spiderbot hats buffed.
As part of the update and in celebration of Chinese Lunar New Year next week, I've also added a new unlock code that you can input in THE ARCHIVES: "882023".
Doing so will unlock MR RABBIT as well as a new FESTIVE DECOR object under FURNITURE, themed around the Chinese New Year celebrations.
I hope you will enjoy the update, and have fun with the game! More content patches are coming in the future, but first, TALIA and I will need to rest a bit from the hectic launch schedule~~
Changed files in this update