Update Notes for January 19th 2023

-Added additional intro scene/tutorial to introduce a partial upgraded 2D movement feel.
-Made changes to the beginning of the game toward an attempt to make it less confusing and more accessible to some players.
-Change the logic for the tombstone so that the text is No Longer randomized and now order instead.
-Added a full screen toggle notice to the beginning caution screen.
-Added a Pit maze in one of the Deadwoods' scenes. (*May remove or expand upon?)
-Added additional graphical assets.
-Made many graphical changes throughout.
-Fixed a few terrain animations.
-Fixed a few bugged signs.
-Made a few changes and fixed some issues throughout the Blood Engine platforming Area.
-Added a Game Engine acknowledgement Scene in the End Game for those that finish it.
-Made many other small changes, fixes and additions throughout the entire game.
