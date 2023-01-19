Update Notes for January 19th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10361800 · Last edited 19 January 2023 – 23:09:15 UTC by Wendy

-Added additional intro scene/tutorial to introduce a partial upgraded 2D movement feel.

-Made changes to the beginning of the game toward an attempt to make it less confusing and more accessible to some players.

-Change the logic for the tombstone so that the text is No Longer randomized and now order instead.

-Added a full screen toggle notice to the beginning caution screen.

-Added a Pit maze in one of the Deadwoods' scenes. (*May remove or expand upon?)

-Added additional graphical assets.

-Made many graphical changes throughout.

-Fixed a few terrain animations.

-Fixed a few bugged signs.

-Made a few changes and fixed some issues throughout the Blood Engine platforming Area.

-Added a Game Engine acknowledgement Scene in the End Game for those that finish it.

-Made many other small changes, fixes and additions throughout the entire game.