Gold Drill update for 19 January 2023

VER.1.2.0 New Year event

1. Add Challenge Stage +10

  • Challenge >> Click the arrow at the bottom
  • "Damn i'm GoodⅢ" Stage has been added +10

2. New leaderboards

  • Leaderboards +10

*No "achievement" is provided

