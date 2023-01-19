Added some more in game dialogs for instruction. Also some graphics changes to the level you get the bow. Also some minor code optimization for the trail left from shooting the arrow.
Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 19 January 2023
More in game dialogs for instruction and some graphics changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update