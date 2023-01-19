 Skip to content

Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 19 January 2023

More in game dialogs for instruction and some graphics changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10361750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added some more in game dialogs for instruction. Also some graphics changes to the level you get the bow. Also some minor code optimization for the trail left from shooting the arrow.

