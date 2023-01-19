Fix login archive exception and optimize container view

Hi, this optimization is still about fixing past bugs and optimizing UI operations.
Fixed the character reading file while on the island, where the character would run directly out of the ship and into the water far away
Stones falling from rocks and pillars;
Increase ore consumption in the middle and late technological nodes
Adjust the sequence arrangement of planting and other technologies
Added a separate discard button for items in the bin
Optimize the box resource view
Added rule that Mulberry Gathering should not save the dead
Added azimuth Pointers to merchants and pubs
