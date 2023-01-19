 Skip to content

Ocean Punk update for 19 January 2023

Fix login archive exception and optimize container view

Build 10361721

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, this optimization is still about fixing past bugs and optimizing UI operations.

  • Fixed the character reading file while on the island, where the character would run directly out of the ship and into the water far away

  • Stones falling from rocks and pillars;

  • Increase ore consumption in the middle and late technological nodes

  • Adjust the sequence arrangement of planting and other technologies

  • Added a separate discard button for items in the bin

  • Optimize the box resource view

  • Added rule that Mulberry Gathering should not save the dead

  • Added azimuth Pointers to merchants and pubs

