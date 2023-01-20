- Fixed a bug where chromatic aberration was still showing with VHS disabled.
- Added an FOV slider.
- Added a wall at the ramp in the third part of Level 1 to prevent confusion.
- Fixed a bug where you wouldn't get the level fun achievement.
- Stopped players from getting killed while on the rope in Level 94.
- Nerfed balancing across the pitfalls.
- Fixed an issue where players would have different props in the Office.
- Fixed an issue where players would have different keys spawned.
- Fixed a bug where players would still lose sanity after going down the poolrooms slide.
- Added a confirmation popup before resetting your achievements.
- Fixed a bug where the VHS effect would still show black bars after you disable it.
- Added missing collisions in the hotel.
- Fixed a bug where players were spawning at the exit in LightsOut.
- Fixed a bug where hounds wouldn't play any sounds if the host was dead.
- Localizations for Spanish, French, Russian, German, and Simplified Chinese.
Escape the Backrooms update for 20 January 2023
Hotfix #7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
