- Fixed issue where player could get stuck in the barn.
- Fixed issue with inventory staying after quiting to main menu.
- Prevented opening menu and file reader in basement.
- Updated lighting on cave walls
- Fixed issue with player getting stuck at top of 2f
Lake Haven - Chrysalis update for 19 January 2023
v1.1
