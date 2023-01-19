 Skip to content

Lake Haven - Chrysalis update for 19 January 2023

v1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where player could get stuck in the barn.
  • Fixed issue with inventory staying after quiting to main menu.
  • Prevented opening menu and file reader in basement.
  • Updated lighting on cave walls
  • Fixed issue with player getting stuck at top of 2f

Changed files in this update

Depot 1696961
