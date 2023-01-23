Update: Redwood Islands and Map Changes

What's New
Our new content update is now live. This update includes a brand new island type, a new guild questline, map changes, and more. While exploring the sea you'll come across a new island decorated with tall redwood trees and strange ruins and crypts scattered around. These woods are also home to a brand new pirate guild known as The Red Raiders. You'll be able to join their guild, gain access to their hideout, and uncover the mystery of who is behind the desolation of their temples and crypts.
We've also made a number of new map changes in this update including the ability to add icons to islands, indicating points of interest you've come across in your travels. You can also zoom in and out of the map, unlock unique ink colors for your stamps, and add up to five custom waypoint markers.
What's Coming
We'll have more details on this soon but our current plan for the next update is to introduce underwater content such as flooded caves and sunken temples and a new buried treasure mechanic.
Patch Notes
- Added new island type: The Redwood Islands
- Added new guild and related questline
- Added new dungeons and puzzles
- The map UI is now larger.
- You can now zoom in and out on the map UI.
- You can now mark up to 5 waypoints on the map.
- You can now add icons to islands in the map UI.
- The map UI now shows how many islands you have marked.
- The map now automatically centers to the new known position when you use a sextant.
- Added new craftable arrow qualities.
- Minable rocks now show their name when you are close enough.
- Increased the size of the checkboxes in the settings menu.
- Fixed Antialiasing setting not being reset when loading defaults.
- F2 now disables the interface.
- Fixed bug where hitting F3 would cause you to be unable to equip weapons.
- You can now exit ship wheel controls with gamepad east buttons.
- You can now navigate the map with the right stick on gamepad.
- You can now see how much experience you'll get from an item before you craft it on the crafting and known recipes screen.
- White Jute and Hemp plants now drop regular plant fibers in addition to their unique drops.
- The Outfitter Merchant now sells more crafting resources.
- Pirate Cooks are now more likely to drop rare meal recipes as you get into higher world tiers.
- Fixed leaving the Marauder's Guild sometimes spawning you inside the ship geometry.
- Fixed issue where the wrong tab would be indicated in the crafting interface.
- You can now use triggers to cycle through crafting tabs.
- Updated equip/unequip sounds on hip lanterns.
- Special effects from weapon hits can no longer occur if the target was immune to the hit.
- Poison damage can no longer trigger proc effects such as Leech.
- Can no longer parry poison damage.
- Fixed ships sinking when at very far world locations.
- The loading screen now appears when generating the bulky part of large islands.
- Herb plants now always drop a plant fiber even if they drop a cooking ingredient.
- Fixed some issues with points of interest on islands overlapping.
- Added missing audio to hunter merchant.
- Adjusted size of item and recipe entries in a number of UIs.
- Added a button background to the sort buttons to make it more clear that you can press them.
- Increased chance for ancient chests to drop loot at your level
- Added a job board to Red Raider's Hideout.
- Ancient tower jumping challenges are now a little bit easier.
- Fixed an issue with grass floating at some POIs.
- Toadstool mushrooms can now be found at ancient ruins.
- Increased drop rate of cooking ingredients.
- Reduced the amount of hemp required to make silk.
- Adjusted recipe requirements of some ship items.
- Fixed a spider cave having some floating ruins objects.
- Increased the chance for hemp to spawn at later world tiers.
- The Starfinder ship now requires gold ingots instead of platinum ingots to craft.
- Fixed some visual issues in spider caves.
- Fixed some AI issues.
- Updated lighting of some interior scenes.
- Fixed receiving just money from a quest not being indicated sometimes.
- Higher tier archers can now drop higher tier arrows.
- Locked ancient chests at world tier 5 can no longer spawn as tier 4 chests.
- Moved arrows to the handheld inventory tab.
- Fixed some out of bound exploits in caves.
- Fixed issue with secret walls causing navigation issues for NPCs.
- Fixed some epic hats that had much lower stats than others.
- Added a cancel button to the bug report UI.
- Opening and closing the radial menu quickly will no longer select the last item that you selected, in order to keep accidental presses from causing actions like re-deploying boats.
- Fixed chest graphic in ship inventory UI slightly blocking a slot.
- Fixed item obtained indicator and hotkey indicators positioning not adjusting correctly with wide resolutions.
- Ghosts no longer bleed.
- Increased the distance you can zoom out on the map.
- Fixed stats on Wanderer's boots.
- Upgraded engine version.
