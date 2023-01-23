Update: Redwood Islands and Map Changes

What's New

Our new content update is now live. This update includes a brand new island type, a new guild questline, map changes, and more. While exploring the sea you'll come across a new island decorated with tall redwood trees and strange ruins and crypts scattered around. These woods are also home to a brand new pirate guild known as The Red Raiders. You'll be able to join their guild, gain access to their hideout, and uncover the mystery of who is behind the desolation of their temples and crypts.

We've also made a number of new map changes in this update including the ability to add icons to islands, indicating points of interest you've come across in your travels. You can also zoom in and out of the map, unlock unique ink colors for your stamps, and add up to five custom waypoint markers.

What's Coming

We'll have more details on this soon but our current plan for the next update is to introduce underwater content such as flooded caves and sunken temples and a new buried treasure mechanic.

Patch Notes