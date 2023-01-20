- Added Pasture Proficiency Quests / Upgrades
- Added Medical Storage building, plus Quests to unlock Upgrades for medical storage capacity
- Added storage capacity for all market buildings
- Improved tooltips on buildings to indicate storage & market functions
- Change rate now indicated with arrows on inventory bars, not mini-sliders
- Fixed farming minigame having zero crop yield
- Added icons for expand / collapse on section headers
- Grouped inventory according to item category, and improved sorting within category
- Clicking on a Harvesting natural resource for a mineral will jump to the correct Prospecting row. If the required building is missing, will instead jump to that building. If the required research is missing, will jump to that research.
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 20 January 2023
Beta 1.44
Patchnotes via Steam Community
