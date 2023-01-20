[20.1.23] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG
Added
- New achievements available for completing the game with Permadeath and Hardcore modes.
Changed
- Grandmasters will now state their location in their codex entry.
- Changelogs are now paged instead of an infinite scroll.
- Intro video will now be played only when creating a new game and not on each session startup.
Fixed
- Fixed idle stance for both human and elven priests.
- Fixed Shiny Scaly Lizards quest markers.
- Fixed The Eyes of Tutem quest markers.
- Fixed A Veteran's Claim quest markers.
- FIxed The Warlock of the West QG unable to properly grant the relative quest.
- Fixed duplicated text in book The Tyrant's Grave.
- Fixed wrong authoring for Dragon Turtle Soup.
- Fixed wrong authoring for vendor discount attribute.
- Fixed CharacterUI making the game misbehave if a scene transition is triggered while on-screen.
- Fixed some edge cases where runtime modifiers were not being discounted by melee attacks.
- Fixed unintended scene transitioning while co-op input engagement pop-up is still on-screen.
Follow our official channels to stay up to date:
Like Alaloth on Facebook
Follow Alaloth on Twitter
Check out our Steam page
https://store.steampowered.com/app/919360/Alaloth_Champions_of_The_Four_Kingdoms/
Changed files in this update