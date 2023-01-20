 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 20 January 2023

[20.1.23] New Hotfix available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10361432 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

Added
  • New achievements available for completing the game with Permadeath and Hardcore modes.
Changed
  • Grandmasters will now state their location in their codex entry.
  • Changelogs are now paged instead of an infinite scroll.
  • Intro video will now be played only when creating a new game and not on each session startup.
Fixed
  • Fixed idle stance for both human and elven priests.
  • Fixed Shiny Scaly Lizards quest markers.
  • Fixed The Eyes of Tutem quest markers.
  • Fixed A Veteran's Claim quest markers.
  • FIxed The Warlock of the West QG unable to properly grant the relative quest.
  • Fixed duplicated text in book The Tyrant's Grave.
  • Fixed wrong authoring for Dragon Turtle Soup.
  • Fixed wrong authoring for vendor discount attribute.
  • Fixed CharacterUI making the game misbehave if a scene transition is triggered while on-screen.
  • Fixed some edge cases where runtime modifiers were not being discounted by melee attacks.
  • Fixed unintended scene transitioning while co-op input engagement pop-up is still on-screen.
Follow our official channels to stay up to date:

Like Alaloth on Facebook
Follow Alaloth on Twitter
Check out our Steam page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/919360/Alaloth_Champions_of_The_Four_Kingdoms/

Changed files in this update

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms Content Depot 919361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link