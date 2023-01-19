 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 19 January 2023

Map 2.0 enters The WILDS

Build 10361403

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Version 1.2.7

NEW FEATURES:

  • MAP 2.0 - Completely revamped the map system for the game! Should be a lot easier to navigate and it's much more usable for controller users.
  • DYNAMIC TAILS - Tailed animals are looking much more realistic with their tails responding to their movement speed. Also improved tail movement all around.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • STAMINA - Made stamina much less punishing, loss will only kick in when sprinting, trotting no longer diminishes stamina.
  • CONTROLLER - Fixed up the controllers movement, not quite as much as I'd like but It's a start.
  • CAMERA - Increased the POV of the game in order to reduce "binocular effect" which made the games movement too exaggerated.
  • CAMERA - Improved transition between targeting and default cameras.
  • CAMERA - Increased zoom range even further.
  • DEN - Dens now have names and descriptions on the map.
  • COUGAR - Improved animation blending for various cougar actions.
  • AUDIO - Audio from the game will now be muted when it is not the focused window on your PC.
  • AGING - Babies will now age about 20% slower.

BUG FIXES

  • CAMERA - Fixed a problem with the camera angling too low behind animal.
  • DEN - Dens we're not properly reducing ambient sounds, this is fixed and dens should feel more peaceful now.
  • POUNCING - Pouncing was not reliable on some animal, this has been fixed.
  • GRABBING - Possibly fixed animals getting stuck to your face when grabbing them.
  • GRABBING - No longer able to pick up older animals in your pack.
  • FLOATING - Some animals we're floating after jumping, this has been severely reduced.
  • MAX PACK COUNT - Apologies to those who enjoyed this bug but I do believe it's fixed now.
  • AUDIO - Many fixes to the audio system.
  • VARIOUS BUGS - As always many other various bugs were fixed / improved.

KNOWN BUGS

  • PACK ACTIONS - Still need to rework the AI more to make these active. "Pack Surround" and "Pack Attack" may appear as options but are non-functional.
  • FOX COATS - Alternate fur colors for the fox is temporarily not working because they don't exist

