Map 2.0 enters The WILDS

Release Version 1.2.7
NEW FEATURES:
- MAP 2.0 - Completely revamped the map system for the game! Should be a lot easier to navigate and it's much more usable for controller users.
- DYNAMIC TAILS - Tailed animals are looking much more realistic with their tails responding to their movement speed. Also improved tail movement all around.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- STAMINA - Made stamina much less punishing, loss will only kick in when sprinting, trotting no longer diminishes stamina.
- CONTROLLER - Fixed up the controllers movement, not quite as much as I'd like but It's a start.
- CAMERA - Increased the POV of the game in order to reduce "binocular effect" which made the games movement too exaggerated.
- CAMERA - Improved transition between targeting and default cameras.
- CAMERA - Increased zoom range even further.
- DEN - Dens now have names and descriptions on the map.
- COUGAR - Improved animation blending for various cougar actions.
- AUDIO - Audio from the game will now be muted when it is not the focused window on your PC.
- AGING - Babies will now age about 20% slower.
BUG FIXES
- CAMERA - Fixed a problem with the camera angling too low behind animal.
- DEN - Dens we're not properly reducing ambient sounds, this is fixed and dens should feel more peaceful now.
- POUNCING - Pouncing was not reliable on some animal, this has been fixed.
- GRABBING - Possibly fixed animals getting stuck to your face when grabbing them.
- GRABBING - No longer able to pick up older animals in your pack.
- FLOATING - Some animals we're floating after jumping, this has been severely reduced.
- MAX PACK COUNT - Apologies to those who enjoyed this bug but I do believe it's fixed now.
- AUDIO - Many fixes to the audio system.
- VARIOUS BUGS - As always many other various bugs were fixed / improved.
KNOWN BUGS
- PACK ACTIONS - Still need to rework the AI more to make these active. "Pack Surround" and "Pack Attack" may appear as options but are non-functional.
- FOX COATS - Alternate fur colors for the fox is temporarily not working because they don't exist
Changed files in this update