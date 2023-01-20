2023.1.20 Adding a new MOD - School Girl

- Added a new MOD character -school Girl
- New Main menu scene
- Move the mouse on the main interface, and the perspective will move with the mouse
- Added NPCS 'actions when talking to each other in the back room map
- Replaced all NPCS in the back room map with female staff wearing protective suits
- Reduce the chasing speed and duration of solid bacteria
- Gun collision detection ignores dead bodies and entity bacteria
- The snowflake effect will continue on the screen when being chased by an entity
- Collect Necrotic blood instead of 10
- Increased the range of alerts that can go through walls
- Upgraded the engine version, updating the game requires a new download of the game
Happy New Year to you all!
Changed files in this update