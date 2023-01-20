 Skip to content

死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 20 January 2023

2023.1.20 Adding a new MOD - School Girl

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added a new MOD character -school Girl
  2. New Main menu scene
  3. Move the mouse on the main interface, and the perspective will move with the mouse
  4. Added NPCS 'actions when talking to each other in the back room map
  5. Replaced all NPCS in the back room map with female staff wearing protective suits
  6. Reduce the chasing speed and duration of solid bacteria
  7. Gun collision detection ignores dead bodies and entity bacteria
  8. The snowflake effect will continue on the screen when being chased by an entity
  9. Collect Necrotic blood instead of 10
  10. Increased the range of alerts that can go through walls
  11. Upgraded the engine version, updating the game requires a new download of the game

Happy New Year to you all!

