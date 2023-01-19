Patch #09 for V1033 Community Test

Another patch now live!
How to join the V1033 Community Test branch
- Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…
- Click BETAS on the left-hand list
- Select communitytest - Community testing branch from the drop-down menu
Steam will download the files for the new testing branch.>
Where to report bugs?
You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:
- The in-game Bugs & Issues screen (press [Esc] once in-game and look along the top menu)
- The Steam forums: steamcommunity.com/app/16900/discussions/
- The #bug-reports channel on the official GROUND BRANCH™ Discord
Patch notes
- Cleaned up some lighting issues in Ready Room due to enabling lit translucency in a previous update
- Changed light sensitivity at dawn/dusk (should get a bit brighter)
- Fix for slightly offset capture component on ACOG 4x
- Fixed some meshes culling around the bridge to early in Depot
- Fixed slight offset with the Carry Handle Rear Sight
- Rejigged PiP texture scaling to downgrade it somewhat and change available range to 0.4–1.0
- Fixed error relating to hit detection on living characters
- Fixed Breaching Charge reset removing in-hand charge
- Fixed smoke grenades blocking interaction trace
- Fixed destroyed doors completely borking physics when resetting
- Fixed The Farm (Training mode) having weird time of day and light settings when launched from Main Menu
- Wristwatch now responds immediately to level time changes
- Switched enemy skins on Docks to "Riot" and Power Station to "Rebel" (previously "Russian")
- Fixed up foliage collision in Depot and AI interaction with foliage
- Cleaned up some cover point issues in Depot's compound area
- Adjusted cull distances on a few lights in Depot
- Some settings changes to try to optimize texture streaming: upped RenderTargetMinPool for all post-process (PP) settings, turned off Contact Shadows for "Low" and "Medium" Shadow Quality settings, and upped StreamingPoolSize for all Texture Quality settings
- Increased dynamic shadow distance from 5k units to 10k in Storage Facility to fix lighting artifacts, and improved AI interaction with foliage
- Fixed being unable to crawl under wall at back of Antenna yard in Depot
- Fixed ghosting on broken glass material in Depot
- Fixed some interior props not accepting any lighting in Compound
- GPNVG-18 model tweaks to front lenses area
- Added FDE mount for FDE NVGs (automatically assigns depending on NVG device skin)
- Adjusted some light culling distance and light portal issues on 747
- Fixed Plate Carrier (MPC) and Fleece Hoodie intersection issues in Customize Operator screen
- Fixed some light switch issues in Tanker (outside lights not turning off properly)
- Added door handle meshes to The Farm doors
- Reset night time sensitivity on Compound to default (was overly bright at night)
- Fixed inventory.LimitSupplies() lua library call, so WeaponRestriction mutator should work fine now for all things (via Mutator menu)
- Tweaked moonlight to be a little darker and bluer
