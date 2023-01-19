 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GROUND BRANCH update for 19 January 2023

Patch #09 for V1033 Community Test

Share · View all patches · Build 10361330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Another patch now live!

How to join the V1033 Community Test branch

  • Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…
  • Click BETAS on the left-hand list
  • Select communitytest - Community testing branch from the drop-down menu

Steam will download the files for the new testing branch.>

Where to report bugs?

You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:

Patch notes

  • Cleaned up some lighting issues in Ready Room due to enabling lit translucency in a previous update
  • Changed light sensitivity at dawn/dusk (should get a bit brighter)
  • Fix for slightly offset capture component on ACOG 4x
  • Fixed some meshes culling around the bridge to early in Depot
  • Fixed slight offset with the Carry Handle Rear Sight
  • Rejigged PiP texture scaling to downgrade it somewhat and change available range to 0.4–1.0
  • Fixed error relating to hit detection on living characters
  • Fixed Breaching Charge reset removing in-hand charge
  • Fixed smoke grenades blocking interaction trace
  • Fixed destroyed doors completely borking physics when resetting
  • Fixed The Farm (Training mode) having weird time of day and light settings when launched from Main Menu
  • Wristwatch now responds immediately to level time changes
  • Switched enemy skins on Docks to "Riot" and Power Station to "Rebel" (previously "Russian")
  • Fixed up foliage collision in Depot and AI interaction with foliage
  • Cleaned up some cover point issues in Depot's compound area
  • Adjusted cull distances on a few lights in Depot
  • Some settings changes to try to optimize texture streaming: upped RenderTargetMinPool for all post-process (PP) settings, turned off Contact Shadows for "Low" and "Medium" Shadow Quality settings, and upped StreamingPoolSize for all Texture Quality settings
  • Increased dynamic shadow distance from 5k units to 10k in Storage Facility to fix lighting artifacts, and improved AI interaction with foliage
  • Fixed being unable to crawl under wall at back of Antenna yard in Depot
  • Fixed ghosting on broken glass material in Depot
  • Fixed some interior props not accepting any lighting in Compound
  • GPNVG-18 model tweaks to front lenses area
  • Added FDE mount for FDE NVGs (automatically assigns depending on NVG device skin)
  • Adjusted some light culling distance and light portal issues on 747
  • Fixed Plate Carrier (MPC) and Fleece Hoodie intersection issues in Customize Operator screen
  • Fixed some light switch issues in Tanker (outside lights not turning off properly)
  • Added door handle meshes to The Farm doors
  • Reset night time sensitivity on Compound to default (was overly bright at night)
  • Fixed inventory.LimitSupplies() lua library call, so WeaponRestriction mutator should work fine now for all things (via Mutator menu)
  • Tweaked moonlight to be a little darker and bluer

Changed depots in devtest branch

View more data in app history for build 10361330
Ground Branch Preview Depot Depot 16901
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link