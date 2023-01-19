Fixed a problem that prevented warp from working properly when moving to the waiting room (3).
Tactical Nexus update for 19 January 2023
Chapter3-5 Celestial coliseum bug fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tactical Nexus Chapter 3 -Tactical Cloud- (1215640) デポ Depot 1215640
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update