v0.1.3.3
✔Auto-Save every 15 min
✔AI Improvements - Detection, engagement range, activation & movement
✔AI HP Balancing
✔Bug-fixing & Tweaks & small tutorial changes
✔Health Bar now appears correctly even for creatures having more than 100 HP.
Changed files in this update