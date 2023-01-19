 Skip to content

OLD Future: Post-Apocalyptic Times update for 19 January 2023

v0.1.3.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community


✔Auto-Save every 15 min
✔AI Improvements - Detection, engagement range, activation & movement
✔AI HP Balancing
✔Bug-fixing & Tweaks & small tutorial changes
✔Health Bar now appears correctly even for creatures having more than 100 HP.

