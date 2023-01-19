 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Not born to be King update for 19 January 2023

Update V1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10361141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We out this first update after the first day of NBTBK:

  • Changed main menu music
  • Changed in-game music
  • Fixed the text's overflow size in game intro for all languages

Changed files in this update

Depot 2161631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link