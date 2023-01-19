Update 0.3.3

Hi to all,

So here we have a huge update. I took a lot of work and did a lot of things.

Airdrop works on all maps. I have done Looting crates and they are spread out on the map

Battle Royale. The Battle Royale map is half done. All the doors to the houses are open.

I was spreading Loot on the map. There are zombies here and there. Shopping center including safe zone.

All cars have storage space. Watch out for "Fiat" Sometimes you can't get out - I'm solving it.

It is better to stand still and then get out of the car. Not in motion etc.

Improved crafting. Field Fence : Increased space for no building.

Improved map shrinking system - Random position :)

Enjoy multiplayer and have fun!

FussyCraft