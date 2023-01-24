TMNT SHREDDER'S REVENGE - HOTFIX

Hello heroes in a half-shell!
Remember that small patch last week? Turns out it wasn't quite as perfect as we thought, so we had to fix it today!
- Added missing characters in some languages' names
- Fixed the "-" that was being displayed incorrectly in the Japanese version
Yes, today's patch is extra small, but every bit helps to beat up the Foot Clan :)
