Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge update for 24 January 2023

TMNT SHREDDER'S REVENGE - HOTFIX

Hello heroes in a half-shell!

Remember that small patch last week? Turns out it wasn't quite as perfect as we thought, so we had to fix it today!

  • Added missing characters in some languages' names
  • Fixed the "-" that was being displayed incorrectly in the Japanese version

Yes, today's patch is extra small, but every bit helps to beat up the Foot Clan :)

