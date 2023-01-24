TMNT SHREDDER'S REVENGE - HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 10361051 · Last edited 24 January 2023 – 15:06:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello heroes in a half-shell!

Remember that small patch last week? Turns out it wasn't quite as perfect as we thought, so we had to fix it today!

Added missing characters in some languages' names

Fixed the "-" that was being displayed incorrectly in the Japanese version

Yes, today's patch is extra small, but every bit helps to beat up the Foot Clan :)

🎵 Treat your ears right with TMNT Shredder's Revenge soundtrack composed by the one and only Tee Lopes:

https://idol-io.link/TMNT-ShreddersRevenge-OST

