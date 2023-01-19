- Added a flying mount path connecting Tarnmill with Castle Brun.
- Added patrolling AI. First deployed in Tarnmill.
- Added AI task, transporting crates to a new destination.
- Fixed an issue with AI not properly handling arming and disarming weapons.
EPICA update for 19 January 2023
Early Access Patch 1.9.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
