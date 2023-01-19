 Skip to content

EPICA update for 19 January 2023

Early Access Patch 1.9.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10360995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a flying mount path connecting Tarnmill with Castle Brun.
  • Added patrolling AI. First deployed in Tarnmill.
  • Added AI task, transporting crates to a new destination.
  • Fixed an issue with AI not properly handling arming and disarming weapons.

Changed files in this update

