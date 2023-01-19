Bugfixes:
- Pathfinding had some long overdue performance update. You will notice on big builds with lots of villagers
- (Oversize) Items can no longer be placed overlapping. Loading such a save will remove the overlapping item from older versions
- Sorting on Load/Save wasn't fully accurate
- (Oversize) Items can no longer be build in bulk by holding down and just zoning
- some minor pathing issue in relation to ramps
- Villagers will more like not go tru bushes/plants on their way
Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-29.16/
Changed files in this update