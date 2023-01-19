 Skip to content

Exipelago update for 19 January 2023

v00.01.29

Build 10360888

Bugfixes:

  • Pathfinding had some long overdue performance update. You will notice on big builds with lots of villagers
  • (Oversize) Items can no longer be placed overlapping. Loading such a save will remove the overlapping item from older versions
  • Sorting on Load/Save wasn't fully accurate
  • (Oversize) Items can no longer be build in bulk by holding down and just zoning
  • some minor pathing issue in relation to ramps
  • Villagers will more like not go tru bushes/plants on their way

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-29.16/

