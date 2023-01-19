 Skip to content

Regency Solitaire update for 19 January 2023

V1.20 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10360807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.20

  • Fixed Fan3 name as it was using Fan2 name.
  • Prevented name entry with non-latin characters (e.g Russian) as it causes a problem with the save data.
  • Added Borderless Window mode (checkbox is available on Options screen when Full Screen is NOT selected.)
  • Game now defaults to Borderless Window mode on first install.
  • The mouse over glow for bows is now correctly rotated.
  • Stars are now correctly aligned when they stop flying onto the screen.
  • Pressing the spacebar now also ends combos.
  • Fixed an undo bug caused by rapidly clicking a normal card then unlocking a lock.
  • Defringed card backs to avoid white outline around stock pile when running at a scaled resolution.
  • Fixed powerup fill line graphical issue when running the game in a higher vertical resolution than 768 pixels.
  • Added News Dialog and Icon for Regency Solitaire II Steam page.
  • Updated version number in default.ini

Note: These updates only apply to the PC version.

  • Other minor code enhancements.

