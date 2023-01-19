V1.20 Update

V1.20
- Fixed Fan3 name as it was using Fan2 name.
- Prevented name entry with non-latin characters (e.g Russian) as it causes a problem with the save data.
- Added Borderless Window mode (checkbox is available on Options screen when Full Screen is NOT selected.)
- Game now defaults to Borderless Window mode on first install.
- The mouse over glow for bows is now correctly rotated.
- Stars are now correctly aligned when they stop flying onto the screen.
- Pressing the spacebar now also ends combos.
- Fixed an undo bug caused by rapidly clicking a normal card then unlocking a lock.
- Defringed card backs to avoid white outline around stock pile when running at a scaled resolution.
- Fixed powerup fill line graphical issue when running the game in a higher vertical resolution than 768 pixels.
- Added News Dialog and Icon for Regency Solitaire II Steam page.
- Updated version number in default.ini
Note: These updates only apply to the PC version.
- Other minor code enhancements.
Changed files in this update