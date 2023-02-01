Rhythm Sprout is Out Now!

Greetings, onion bulbs!

The release day for Rhythm Sprout has arrived, and you can now save the Vegetable Kingdom with your rhythm skills and just a few bucks by taking advantage of the 10% launch discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1475840/

Watch the Launch Trailer

Spice up your way through the Vegetable Kingdom and enjoy your quirky, fun rhythm adventure with the various Sprout skins that you can unlock throughout your journey! The game features 25 STORY levels and five specially-designed BONUS challenges.

Choose your playstyle

You will find your playstyle whether you are a beginner or a seasoned rhythm game player. Once you've finished a level in default or beginner difficulty, the EX modes for that level will be unlocked. Every level has EX modes that can be combined to change the difficulty or add variety to your gameplay experience.

Dress for success

Unlock skins for Sprout and his sword! There are 20 outfits for Sprout and 12 skins for his sword!

The Hello Neighbor skins (Mr. Peterson, Imbir, and shovel) are unlocked from the start of the game for everyone!

Corsair iCUE integration for PC

Elevate your PC experience and increase your immersion with CORSAIR's iCUE technology. Synchronizing the RGB lighting on all your compatible CORSAIR devices gives you a setup-wide light show to go with your rhythm adventure.

Grab the beats on the go

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2294270/RHYTHM_SPROUT_Soundtrack/

You wanted it, and you got it! You can now get the standalone Original Soundtrack on Steam or together with the game when buying the Beats Bundle. All songs were produced by Rune from SURT Games. We're currently looking at getting it on Spotify and other music streaming platforms. Stay tuned!

Follow us to not miss any news:

We are super excited to share this experience with you finally!

Thank you so much for your support and constructive feedback. See you around and remember to join our Official Discord server!