ALPHA [0.012] - Multiplayer & QoL

Heya everyone!

The holidays are over, and so is my vacation!

With this update, I'm adressing some QoL things by changing the entire system for how grabbing and interacting with things works. the result of this should create an experience where you grab the intended thing more reliably.

I've heard your complaints about the handcrank, that it feels annoying to get more than one.

So to solve this problem I added MULTIPLAYER!

Plug in a controller and let your friends do the cranking!

The multiplayer is very simple for now, but I thought it would be a fun addition that would bring some new reasons to try out the game.

Remember to join the discord to talk about the game and impact the development!

NEW MECHANICS MULTIPLAYER! More basic starting module and core. New system for grabbing, with priority system for more reliable grabbing

FIXES Fixed some problems with the cable system. Hopefully this fixes some of the crashes. Added the PDB files to the build. This should help making tracing the crashes easier.

MODULES New starting module! Removed the "basic" turret from the pool Added 2 new Modules! B^)

QoL Started working on localisation. It's not really implemented yet, but the framework is there. Added mouse sensitivity to optionsmenu. Slows the game down to a crawl while in menu. Added a button to join the discord from the menu. The hand now doesn't stick to the barrel when aiming now.



that's all i can remember lol. I might've missed something, but that'll do for now!

GL HF and thank you all for your patience <3