Added swimming to the game

-Implemented swimming mechanic.

-The player will start swimming as soon as he enters deep water.

-While the swimming player will move slowly and will be unable to attack.

-In place of sprinting player will swim quickly.

-New talent added: "Natural Swimmer"

-Dying in water will leave the player's body floating.

-Fixed bug where a player could spawn items during a weapon swap.

-Fixed a bug where a player would continue attacking the place from where the witch run away.

-Fixed a bug with the character selection screen from the underworld.