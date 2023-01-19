 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 19 January 2023

Added swimming to the game

Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Implemented swimming mechanic.
-The player will start swimming as soon as he enters deep water.
-While the swimming player will move slowly and will be unable to attack.
-In place of sprinting player will swim quickly.
-New talent added: "Natural Swimmer"
-Dying in water will leave the player's body floating.

-Fixed bug where a player could spawn items during a weapon swap.
-Fixed a bug where a player would continue attacking the place from where the witch run away.
-Fixed a bug with the character selection screen from the underworld.

