Leaderboards update

- Core feature added: Online leaderboards! Your high scores (for each level and the total score) are now automatically saved to the Steam leaderboards and you can see your global rank next to each high score. Leaderboards are also accessible from the Steam community: https://steamcommunity.com/stats/2164780/leaderboards

- Feature added: Interactive tutorial! "How to" button has been removed from the UI and instead the game now features an interactive tutorial level that guides you through the basics of the gameplay.

- Feature added: Partial controller support (the game itself is now playable with a controller, but the UI and menus don't work properly yet; this feature is experimental at the moment and will be properly fixed in future updates).

- Steam achievements: 4 new Steam achievements have been added!

- Steam achievements: Names of most achievements have been modified

- Feature removed: "Reset game and high scores" button in main menu removed (it served mostly debug purposes and would now clash with the online leaderboards). RIP.

- Game math: When swapping a tile, you can no longer receive the same tile you just had - it's now bound to always be different.

- Game math: Raised score requirements to unlock new levels (the game was too easy). This will also reset your save file... sorry!

- Bug fix: Biome icon no longer shows up in the main menu after restarting the game.

- Visual feature added: Current tile now slowly floats up and down.

- Visuak feature added: Villagers' clothes color variety increased.

- UI update: Changed design of the logo in main menu (also it's now clickable, just for fun... or is it?).

Please note that the online leaderboards are just experimental at this point in Early Access and might sometimes not work properly, or get reset at some time. If you find any issues with them (or any other bug), please let me know in the community discussions (you can use the link in the Credits menu). Also please be aware that during early access most of the updates will reset your existing game, your settings and your save file. This is to make sure your save file is fully compatible with the newest version of the game. Sorry about that! If you experience any technical issues with the game after an update, try reinstalling the game.