FIRST MAJOR UPDATE IS HERE!

Hello everyone!

After listening to community feedback, we brought several improvements to the game along with new content and new features.

Check the update details:

Up to 90 minutes of new content. Start your journey through the MARS colony or pick up Charlotte’s adventure where you left off and find out what's new!

Bosses: Three new threats will get in Charlotte's way. Discover each of them's weaknesses and use your skills wisely to defeat them.

Skills: New skills will be available for the player. With a new power in hand, Charlotte will be able to explore new areas of the MARS Colony.

Accessibility: Accessibility options have been added to the game. Color blindness options, legend customization and map assistance. We are working to make MARS 2120 more accessible to more people.

Languages: now the game supports Spanish (text and audio).

Check out our social media and Steam page for more:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/qubytegames

Discord: https://www.discord.gg/qubyte

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/qubyteinteractive/

Thanks everyone who supports MARS 2120. We hope you like the update.

And keep the feedback coming, this way we can keep improving the game!