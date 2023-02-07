 Skip to content

Project Colonies: MARS 2120 update for 7 February 2023

FIRST MAJOR UPDATE IS HERE!

Project Colonies: MARS 2120 update for 7 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

After listening to community feedback, we brought several improvements to the game along with new content and new features.

Check the update details:

  • Up to 90 minutes of new content. Start your journey through the MARS colony or pick up Charlotte’s adventure where you left off and find out what's new!

  • Bosses: Three new threats will get in Charlotte's way. Discover each of them's weaknesses and use your skills wisely to defeat them.

  • Skills: New skills will be available for the player. With a new power in hand, Charlotte will be able to explore new areas of the MARS Colony.

  • Accessibility: Accessibility options have been added to the game. Color blindness options, legend customization and map assistance. We are working to make MARS 2120 more accessible to more people.

  • Languages: now the game supports Spanish (text and audio).

Check out our social media and Steam page for more:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/qubytegames
Discord: https://www.discord.gg/qubyte
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/qubyteinteractive/

Thanks everyone who supports MARS 2120. We hope you like the update.
And keep the feedback coming, this way we can keep improving the game!

