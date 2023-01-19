01-20 Bug Fix and Experience optimization

BUG When demolishing the building, the remaining few items could not be moved out, causing the process to get stuck (big boxes, quarry points, collection camps, etc.)

Occasional BUG: The corpses in the stockpile have been unable to be buried

Optimization: When processing, there is only one recipe, do not display finger animation

After the trading desk is built, if the main line is not pushed, the display prompts that the merchant will not come

After the BUG crab cage is suspended, it will still be produced

Optimization; let the animal's maximum age be random, don't die all at once

BUG When hired workers joined the army, they did not leave the barracks in time when they left, resulting in bad files

Modify the main line, build the barracks first, and then the border monsters of the plot

BUG The deer was hunted by the hunter on the steps of the mountain road, and then the hunter's pathfinding went wrong. It shows that the work place cannot be reached

BUG orchard seedling quality value, in

After the fruit tree withered, the seedling quality value was not cleared, resulting in continuous accumulation, and the orchard yield was abnormally high

Optimization: Production facilities (fishing docks, collection camps, hunter camps), after the items are piled up, you need to carry them by yourself

Optimization: The hunger threshold for NPCs looking for food randomly fluctuates from 0 to 10, try to avoid looking for food at the same time and cause lag

BUG: The water well incorrectly displays the help information for the beast trap

BUG: The function of automatically buying commodities at the trading desk does not work