BUG When demolishing the building, the remaining few items could not be moved out, causing the process to get stuck (big boxes, quarry points, collection camps, etc.)
Occasional BUG: The corpses in the stockpile have been unable to be buried
Optimization: When processing, there is only one recipe, do not display finger animation
After the trading desk is built, if the main line is not pushed, the display prompts that the merchant will not come
After the BUG crab cage is suspended, it will still be produced
Optimization; let the animal's maximum age be random, don't die all at once
BUG When hired workers joined the army, they did not leave the barracks in time when they left, resulting in bad files
Modify the main line, build the barracks first, and then the border monsters of the plot
BUG The deer was hunted by the hunter on the steps of the mountain road, and then the hunter's pathfinding went wrong. It shows that the work place cannot be reached
BUG orchard seedling quality value, in
After the fruit tree withered, the seedling quality value was not cleared, resulting in continuous accumulation, and the orchard yield was abnormally high
Optimization: Production facilities (fishing docks, collection camps, hunter camps), after the items are piled up, you need to carry them by yourself
Optimization: The hunger threshold for NPCs looking for food randomly fluctuates from 0 to 10, try to avoid looking for food at the same time and cause lag
BUG: The water well incorrectly displays the help information for the beast trap
BUG: The function of automatically buying commodities at the trading desk does not work
领地：种田与征战 update for 19 January 2023
01-20 Bug Fix and Experience optimization
