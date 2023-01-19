 Skip to content

Bounty of One update for 19 January 2023

Hotfix 0.16 (1) Characters unlocks and russian language

Share · View all patches · Build 10360321

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You should get back your characters if you lost them in the last save
  • Russian language is now selectable from the game steam properties menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968731
  
