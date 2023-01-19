[EXPERIMENTAL] v2023.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10360277 · Last edited 19 January 2023 – 20:32:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added

Added progress bar to the automatically mod update UI

Fixed

Fixed a problem where mods sometimes couldn't be loaded right after they were updated

