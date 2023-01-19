 Skip to content

Fireworks Mania update for 19 January 2023

[EXPERIMENTAL] v2023.1.4

19 January 2023

Added

  • Added progress bar to the automatically mod update UI

Fixed

  • Fixed a problem where mods sometimes couldn't be loaded right after they were updated

