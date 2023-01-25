Patch Notes 1.0.22

Rejects,

First I wanted to introduce myself for those of you who don’t know me yet, Hi! I am Catfish and I will be the Community Manager for Darktide going forward. In this Update we will address some of the community’s questions following on from our recent open letter and give you the patch notes from this week's bugfixes.

Addressing Some Questions:

Roadmap

We hear your enthusiasm for an updated Roadmap for Darktide, however we have adjusted our short term plans to allow for more work on our top priorities which mainly revolve around getting the game to where it should be. Because we are in the process of adding changes in accordance with the feedback we have received since launch, certain features we hoped to have in the game by now have had to be pushed back. We aim to bring you an updated version in the future once we have a more concrete plan in place.

Third Party Services

While we are generally supportive of these kinds of community-developed tools, we are aware that there are third-party services available which interface with our backend APIs using authentication tokens acquired from our Web services or the game itself. We just wanted to make sure that all our players are aware that Fatshark will not be accountable for any issues caused by using these tools, and that we don’t support using the token in any other way than with the official game client. This is done entirely at the players’ own risk.

The danger of these services is that you are effectively giving out your Darktide account credentials with potentially excessive permissions to a third party which Fatshark has no control over.

Now, onto the patch notes!

Patch Notes

Weapons :

Fixed an issue where the Accatran MG Mk II Heavy Laspistol wasn't affected by Feats and Blessings that increased reload speed or attack speed.

Balance tweak Crucis Mk II Thunder Hammer Increase light attack baseline armor mod vs Flak Armor (from 75% to 90%) and Carapace armor (from 1% to 25%) Increase heavy attack baseline armor mod vs Flak Armor (from 75% to 90%) and Carapace armor (from 20% to 25%)

Fixed a bug where you couldn't use your weapon special action while blocking with the Munitorum Mk III Power Sword, Obscurus Mk II Blaze Force Sword and the Tactical Axes.

Fixed a bug on the Cadia Mk IV Assault Chainsword stats where the 3rd and 4th attack in the light combo didn't have the correct icon in the detailed stats screen.

Fixed a bug where you sometimes couldn't use the second attack in the heavy combo while sprinting with Brute-Brainer Mk III Latrine Shovel.

Fixed issue where the Artemia Mk III Purgation Flame' could play an unnecessary animation on wield.

Fixed a bug where some of the Ogryn weapons didn't receive attack speed buffs as intended.

Fixed a bug where heavy attacks on Achlys Mk VIII Combat Axe didn't have the correct icons in the stats screens.

Fixed damage calculation code for the stat screen for weapons. This affected weapons that shot projectiles that both explode and have impact damage.

Fixed a bug on the Rifthaven Mk II Purgatus Force Staff where you couldn't change weapon while you were firing the charged secondary action attack.

Increased responsiveness of shooting after aiming down sights with Vraks Mk III Headhunter Autogun.

Added an ability to the Vraks Mk VII Headhunter Autogun to be able to cancel reload by using weapon special.

Fixed action chaining on Lorenz Mk V Kickback and Lorenz Mk VI Rumbler to allow use of special attack chain from aiming down sights and sprinting.

Aligned Equinox Mk III Trauma Force Staff and Equinox Mk IV Voidstrike Force Staff Peril costs to be more in line with each other.

Fixed a bug where Equinox Mk III Trauma Force Staff didn't have charge bars in its crosshair while charging secondary action.

Fixed a bug on the Blastoom Mk III Grenadier Gauntlet heavy attack that was incorrectly using light attack damage.

Fixed a bug where the Locke Mk IIb Spearhead Boltgun crosshair spread could look wider while crouching.

Fixed a bug where you couldn't chain Weapon Special from push with a follow-up attack on Mk VII and Mk IX Turtolsky Heavy Sword.

Fixed issue where the Rifthaven Mk II Purgatus Force Staff and Artemia Mk III Purgation Flamer burst flame attacks would not hit enemies if aborted too early.

Fixed issue where weak spot hit marker did not always work properly with weapons with explosions.

Fixed bugs where you couldn't activate the Obscurus Mk II Blaze Force Sword or perform weapon specials with Tactical Axes while blocking.

Fixed a bug where Vraks Mk III Headhunter Autogun and Agripinaa Mk VIII Headhunter Autogun hip fire bursts could be interrupted by going into zoom while shooting.

Fixed a bug where the second attack in the light combo with the Indignatus Mk IVe Crusher dealt less damage than intended while activated.

Fixed issue where switching weapons at max recoil would add a constant offset to the camera.

Fixed issue with the Rippergun where reloading while bracing and then releasing the aim button would cancel the reload.

Fixed a bug where Atrox MkIV and Atrox MkVII Tactical axes wouldn't effectively push Poxbursters.

Fixed bugs where you couldn't chain the Parry special action from push attack and push follow-ups on Catachan swords.

Fixed attacks that incorrectly were unaffected by weapon stats: Achlys Mk VIII Combat Axe light to heavy combo Atrox Mk II Tactical Axe 3rd attack during light combo and 2nd attack during special combo Krourk Mk VI Cleaver attack 3 in light combo Krourk Mk VI Cleaver, Bull Butcher Mk III Cleaver, Krourk Mk IV Cleaver during 2nd attack in special combo Munitorum Mk III Power Sword attack 3 in light combo

Fixed a bug where the second attack in a light combo couldn't be performed while sprinting with the Ogryn Powermaul.

Added a chain action between aiming down sights charged shot and weapon special action on Hellbore Lasguns to make that sequence a bit more responsive.

Fixed a bug where the Brunt Special’ Mk I Bully Club slap attack would not deal any damage if you buffered a light attack from it as fast as possible.

Fixed a bug where the activated push follow-up attack with the Tigrus Mk II Heavy Eviscerator would not stick to some enemies.

Fixed a bug where you couldn't hold the fire button during the Bolters wield action in order to start shooting as soon as it completed.

Changed how the Helbore lasguns shoot action is triggered making it easier to chain charged shots.

Fixed issue with some Force Staffs displaying the incorrect damage number in the weapon stat screen.

Blessings:

Fixed an issue with ‘Thrust' blessing (up to +20% power scaling with charge time on Heavy Attacks) has limited functionality with revved up attacks from chain weapons, only affecting the first tick of damage instead of the entire attack

Fixed ‘Warp Flurry’ blessing not working on some trauma force staffs.

Fixed issue so that blessings get the correct bonus according to their tier.

Fixed issue where some blessings could be active when weapon was not wielded.

Fixed issue with activation of ‘Devastating Strike’. Bonus is now applied for the critical strike instead of the next attack after the critical strike.

Fixed an exploit where ‘Shred’ weapon blessing allowed you to keep critical strike bonuses when wielding another weapon.

Enemies:

Fixed issue with Bulwark not getting staggered correctly by Stun Grenades

Fixed issue with bleed blessings applying bleed on zero damage attacks.

Fixed issue with wrong damage efficiency being returned if you hit a shield.

Fixed a bug where downwards vertical attacks could cause enemies to turn around and stagger in the wrong direction.

Fixed Dreg and Scab gunner suppression animation durations to match actual animation.

Changed Dreg Shooter suppression values to enter suppression a bit earlier, reduced immunity duration from 2.75-3.25 to 0.25-0.5.

Added suppression attack delay to Dreg Gunner.

Tweaked Scab Assaulter suppression immunity duration from 2.75-3.25 to 0.25-0.5.

Tweaked Scab and Dreg Gunner suppression immunity duration from 1.75-2.25 to 0.25-0.5.

Tweaked Scab and Dreg Shotgunner suppression immunity duration from 2.75-3.25 to 1.75-2.25.

Tweaked Reaper suppression immunity duration from 3.75-4.25 to 2.75-3.25.

Feats and Abilities:

Fixed issue where 'Kinetic Deflection' did not pause passive quelling, resulting in being able to tank some enemies indefinitely.

Fixed exploit where switching weapons before exploding after a 100% peril Brain Burst would prevent you from exploding.

Fixed a bug where rank 3 Fire Frenzy blessing didn't give the correct damage increase.

Fixed issue where 'Bloodletting' sometimes didn't trigger on a killing blow.

Fixed issue where 'Kinetic Flayer' could trigger on Corrupter Pustules and Eyes.

Fixed issue where 'Kinetic Flayer' could sometimes trigger on the Ogryn Bulwark's shield.

Fixed issue with Sharpshooter ‘Volley Fire’ combat ability - Reloading while activating should now abort reload animation.

Fixed issue where the Psykinetic's 'Brain Burst' cast bar wouldn't reset when pounced on by a Poxhound.

Fixed exploit where the users could gain toughness from the Preachers dash ability without you consuming the ability charge.

Fixed issue where if a Sharpshooter would trigger ‘Volley Fire’ when reloading and having the ‘Sustained Fire’ feat the reload animation would continue to play.

Fixed issue where ‘Rend’ blessing and ‘Brittleness’ could give negative bonuses for some weapons.

Fixed issue where weapon blessing ‘Crucian Roulette’ critical strike chance would be applied to melee attacks.

Fixed issue where the 'One After Another' Feat wouldn't have its icon appear in the HUD.

Improved the targeting of tagging and 'Brain Burst' through fences, gaps in railings etc.

Fixed issues with the Ogryn Skullbreaker feats / passive not working as intended.

Fixed issue with ‘Blazing Spirit’ blessing on Equinox Mk III Trauma Force Staff and Equinox Mk IV Voidstrike Force Staff that only applied warpfire to directly hit enemies on crit and not enemies hit by an explosion.

Fixed issue where 'Kinetic Overload' could target a Daemonhost that wasn't active.

Fixed issue where 'Punishment' did not stop the Preacher from getting stunned.

Fixed issue where the 'Toughness Regeneration Speed' Curio only gave a bonus to the Toughness Regeneration delay of Coherency.

Fixed issues with feats identifiers overriding each other.

Fixed issue so that ‘Enemies Within, Enemies Without' no longer regenerates toughness while disabled.

Fixed issue with ‘Sustained Fire’ blessing for all Hellbore Lasguns.

Fixed issue where ‘Volley Fire’ would block actions for a short while if wielding another weapon when triggering it.

Fixed Issue where the ‘Quietitude’ Feat did not work with the ‘Transfer Peril’ Blessing.

Fixed issue so you are no longer Block Broken when at 0 stamina with 'Kinetic Deflection'.

Fixed issue where 'Ascendant Blaze' sometimes wouldn't trigger on the kill of the Purgatus staffs.

Fixed issue where 'Corruption Resistance' (Grimoires) did not affect the corruption gained from Grimoires.

Fixed an exploit where ‘Shred’ weapon blessing allowed you to keep critical strike bonuses when wielding another weapon.

Crash fixes:

Fixes a crash that could occur when disconnecting while syncing initial profile data

Crash fix for server crashes when wielded weapon is nil when trying to post telemetry data.

Fixed various crashes around the chat UI.

Fixed a server crash when quitting Darktide.

Fixed a crash when closing the item detail view when purchasing an item.

Fixed a crash issue that in rare occasions would occur when a bot revived another bot.

Fixed a crash that could occur in rare cases when a player connects to a mission at the same time a bot is added.

Fixed numerous unspecifiable crashes.

Cosmetics:

Various cosmetic changes related to clipping and deformation.

Fixes and Tweaks: