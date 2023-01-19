I have made it possible to use gamepad in starting selection and during gameplay so even if you have a gamepad you can now use the mouse to at least select upgrades since before you could do nothing when a gamepad was connected.
I will keep working on gamepad support!
Mega Demon Blaster update for 19 January 2023
Update notes for 19th January 2023
