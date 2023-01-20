 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Watch Your Plastic Duck update for 20 January 2023

New game mode is now available (v1.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 10360131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Game Mode

A new menu has been added to the upper right corner where you can select game modes.

RPG mode - a mode in which ducks get stats and start leveling. Leveling occurs automatically over time.

Combat mode - becomes available if RPG mode is enabled. In this mode, the ducks start fighting each other with all the power of their stats until there is only one duck left in the pool!

Improved Twitch integration

Viewers can now control their duck! To do this, it is enough to send messages in the chat and the duck with the appropriate name will move in the specified direction.

Words to control:

  • "up" or "w" - up;
  • "down" or "s" - down;
  • "left" or "a" - to the left;
  • "right" or "d" - to the right.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2088361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link