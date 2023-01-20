New game mode is now available (v1.1.0)

New Game Mode

A new menu has been added to the upper right corner where you can select game modes.

RPG mode - a mode in which ducks get stats and start leveling. Leveling occurs automatically over time.

Combat mode - becomes available if RPG mode is enabled. In this mode, the ducks start fighting each other with all the power of their stats until there is only one duck left in the pool!

Improved Twitch integration

Viewers can now control their duck! To do this, it is enough to send messages in the chat and the duck with the appropriate name will move in the specified direction.

Words to control: