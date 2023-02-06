 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cats and Sokoban - Mimi's Scratcher update for 6 February 2023

MIMI FOUND SOMETHING IN THE BOXES

Share · View all patches · Build 10360099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Mimi, on one of her adventures, bumped into a new box that we had lost.

She found the box where the languages were! 🗨
The following languages have been added to the game:

  • Português-Brazil
  • Deustche
  • Español
  • Français
  • Русский
  • 简体中文
  • 日本語

Not satisfied, our curious cat went looking for what was in other boxes...

And guess what! She found our gamepad!
As you can see, Mimi is very effective in giving us new tasks. We were able to implement a partial gamepad 🎮 system for movement and in-game actions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2222771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link