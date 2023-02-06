MIMI FOUND SOMETHING IN THE BOXES

Mimi, on one of her adventures, bumped into a new box that we had lost.

She found the box where the languages were! 🗨

The following languages have been added to the game:

Português-Brazil

Deustche

Español

Français

Русский

简体中文

日本語

Not satisfied, our curious cat went looking for what was in other boxes...

And guess what! She found our gamepad!

As you can see, Mimi is very effective in giving us new tasks. We were able to implement a partial gamepad 🎮 system for movement and in-game actions.