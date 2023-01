Share · View all patches · Build 10360056 · Last edited 19 January 2023 – 18:26:12 UTC by Wendy

This is all what changed in the new patch:

·The open world will load now a lot faster and the FPS will improve.

·The snow mountain area is been remade and now it will load in a new map.

·Some objects will appear when you are near that area to increase framerate.

·Bug fixes & corrections.