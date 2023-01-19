"The Good, The Bad, and The Undead" - Deadpool DLC Trailer

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Merc with a Mouth is now the Merc with a Date. Join Deadpool as he teams up with the Midnight Suns to tear evil a new one on January 26th!

Expand your adventure with Deadpool in The Good, The Bad, and The Undead, the first DLC for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Deadpool joins the team as an in-your face damage dealer wielding 10 unique Hero abilities. Plus, enjoy new story missions, a tasty new Abbey Upgrade, and some stylish cosmetics for everyone’s favorite Merc!