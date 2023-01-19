 Skip to content

Midnight Dash update for 19 January 2023

Big retexture patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10360046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yoo!!! So yeah i decided to retexture the whole castle level to look better and changed some gameplay!

  • Retextured the whole castle level.
  • Made some gameplay changes in the castle level.
  • Retextured perrigwyn's boss room with the new tileset also.
  • Changed some cameras in some of the levels to the new camera system i've been using in bigger levels.
  • Fixed Nightmare level where you could skip some gameplay parts and also made some parts harder in the level.

Enjoyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!!

