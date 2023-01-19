Big retexture patch

Yoo!!! So yeah i decided to retexture the whole castle level to look better and changed some gameplay!
- Retextured the whole castle level.
- Made some gameplay changes in the castle level.
- Retextured perrigwyn's boss room with the new tileset also.
- Changed some cameras in some of the levels to the new camera system i've been using in bigger levels.
- Fixed Nightmare level where you could skip some gameplay parts and also made some parts harder in the level.
Enjoyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!!
Changed files in this update