Kandria update for 19 January 2023

Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
A new hotfix has been released with the following changes:

  • Fix race achievement checks not properly considering gold timing
    Reported by Justice
  • Show race times with hundredths of a second on race time stats panel
    Reported by Minirop
  • Fix the default pick for save states to consult the system's display name or Steam's username if available
  • Show Steam keyboard overlay when opening cheat menu
  • Internal changes to the world data layout have been made in anticipation of level sharing support
  • Creating new worlds, saving, and loading them works properly again

