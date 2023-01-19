A new hotfix has been released with the following changes:
- Fix race achievement checks not properly considering gold timing
Reported by Justice
- Show race times with hundredths of a second on race time stats panel
Reported by Minirop
- Fix the default pick for save states to consult the system's display name or Steam's username if available
- Show Steam keyboard overlay when opening cheat menu
- Internal changes to the world data layout have been made in anticipation of level sharing support
- Creating new worlds, saving, and loading them works properly again
Changed depots in developer branch