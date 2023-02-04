 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash update for 4 February 2023

Banging Billiards Expansion

Build 10359981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 New Level, Announcer, Achievement & Cosmetics

Banging Billiards Stage

  • Available in both Arcade & Totem Tracker.
  • Online leaderboards are added.
  • 3 unlockable fur colors.
  • 3 unlockable cosmetics.
  • New Achievement added for beating the target score.

4 New Announcers!

  • 4 new fantasy themed announcers have been added to the game.
  • The announcers are as follows: Cowboy, Dwarf, Elf & Giant.
  • These announcers are not available in Story Mode.

4 New LCD Animations

  • 2 New Strike Animations for the LCD screen!
  • 2 New Spare Animations for the LCD screen!
  • This brings the total from 6 to 10.

6 New Strike & Spare Animations

  • 3 New Strike Celebration Animations!
  • 3 New Spare Celebration Animations!
  • This brings the total from 20 to 26.

