Banging Billiards Expansion

1 New Level, Announcer, Achievement & Cosmetics
Banging Billiards Stage
- Available in both Arcade & Totem Tracker.
- Online leaderboards are added.
- 3 unlockable fur colors.
- 3 unlockable cosmetics.
- New Achievement added for beating the target score.
4 New Announcers!
- 4 new fantasy themed announcers have been added to the game.
- The announcers are as follows: Cowboy, Dwarf, Elf & Giant.
- These announcers are not available in Story Mode.
4 New LCD Animations
- 2 New Strike Animations for the LCD screen!
- 2 New Spare Animations for the LCD screen!
- This brings the total from 6 to 10.
6 New Strike & Spare Animations
- 3 New Strike Celebration Animations!
- 3 New Spare Celebration Animations!
- This brings the total from 20 to 26.
