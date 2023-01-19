Golfie 1.0 multiplayer launch - now live with a 25% launch discount!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Golfers!

Thank you so much for your enthusiasm and support during Early Access. Since May, we've strived to develop the game in tandem with our community, and we're thrilled to say that Version 1.0 is now live - complete with full online multiplayer.

We have added so much since our Early Access release, with features and balance helped shaped by our players. The 1.0 launch comes with quite possibly the most requested feature - the ability to take to the fairway with your friends and compete for the Golfie crown, in the online multiplayer game mode!

The choice is now yours: play online with friends or the community, with flexible house rules which enable you to set-up games as you like, or tackle our devious 18-hole roguelike in the single-player mode, with procedurally generated courses peppered with rewards, traps and challenges. Whatever you choose, we are are sure you will have heaps of fun!

You can also pick up both Golfie and PlateUp! in the Yogscast Multiplayer Bundle with a further discount on-top of the current game discounts:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29977/

We would love to hear your feedback on either the Steam forum or Discord as we will be continuing to develop the game with bug fixes and quality of life improvements!

https://discord.com/invite/4CRYf4yMzg

Thanks so much for your support

The Golfie team!