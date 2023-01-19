The Civilization VI Leader Pass continues - Meet the Rulers of China!!

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Leader Pass continues with the Rulers of China pack. Each Leader Pass release contains brand new leaders decked out with inventive abilities, each designed to tease out clever new playstyles and challenge veteran CIV players in surprising ways. You’ll also see a few familiar leaders, reinvented to represent them at a different stage on their journey through history. Forget the old ways and put your safe strategies to bed—the Civilization VI Leader Pass will forever change the way you rule.

Rulers of China includes:

Yongle

Wu Zeitan

Qin Shi Huan

Yongle built the foundation for Ming’s international system and rebuilt its infrastructure. As emperor, he didn't overindulge in luxuries, but sought and received tributes from dozens of other countries.

Unique Leader Ability: Lijia

All Cities receive projects where they can convert 50% of their Production into Food, Faith, or 100% if it is Gold. (Base + Rise and Fall + Gathering Storm).

Cities with 10 or more Population receive +2 Gold, +1 Science, and +1 Culture per turn for each Population in the city. (Gathering Storm + Rise and Fall)

Wu Zeitan was the only woman ever to sit on China's throne. She shifted the focus of power away from powerful families in favor of a more centralized bureaucracy and, by opening administrative examinations to all, moved Chinese politics towards a more meritocratic system.

Unique Leader Ability: Manual of Entrapment

All offensive Spies operate at 1 level higher. Whenever an offensive spy mission is successful, you also gain 25% of the Culture and Science that the targeted city earned that turn. Receive a free spy after discovering Defensive Tactics.

Qin Shi Huang is remembered as a warlord who unified China, even going so far as to standardize weights and measures, make Chinese writing uniform, and issue a new Imperial currency. He's also remembered for the creation of what we now know as the Terracotta Army, which was constructed to protect him in the afterlife.

Unique Leader Ability: Thirty-Six Stratagems

Melee units receive the Converts Barbarian Action. This action transforms Barbarian units into your units.

LEARN MORE about the Civilization VI: Leader Pass HERE: https://civilization.com/leader-pass/

Join the official Civilization Newsletter to stay up-to-date on Civ News!: https://2kgam.es/3ODNgLK