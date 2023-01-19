 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Story update for 19 January 2023

Your Story is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 10359871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The day has finally come!

We are thrilled to officially announce that Your Story is now live and available on Steam!

We couldn't have done it without the patience and support of our amazing Kickstarter backers, community members, and friends who kept checking in and motivating us even during the toughest times. Thank you!

To celebrate this happy moment, we'd like to offer you a 20% release discount, available for the next 7 days. Don't miss this opportunity!

We hope you'll enjoy the game and can't wait to hear your feedback. If you haven't already, join our community on Discord, where you can discuss Your Story with other players and our team. We're looking forward to reading about the choices you've made throughout Lia's journey!

Enjoy the game,
The GameLoad Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1247740/Your_Story/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link