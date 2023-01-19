Your Story is out!

The day has finally come!

We are thrilled to officially announce that Your Story is now live and available on Steam!

We couldn't have done it without the patience and support of our amazing Kickstarter backers, community members, and friends who kept checking in and motivating us even during the toughest times. Thank you!

To celebrate this happy moment, we'd like to offer you a 20% release discount, available for the next 7 days. Don't miss this opportunity!

We hope you'll enjoy the game and can't wait to hear your feedback. If you haven't already, join our community on Discord, where you can discuss Your Story with other players and our team. We're looking forward to reading about the choices you've made throughout Lia's journey!

Enjoy the game,

The GameLoad Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1247740/Your_Story/